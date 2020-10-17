Norway Savings Bank Has $334,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE:USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.