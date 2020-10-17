Norway Savings Bank Has $335,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 88,978 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $17,259,062.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,172,954.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $229.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.29. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

