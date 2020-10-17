Norway Savings Bank Has $389,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Mastercard by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5,162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,265 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average of $305.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.