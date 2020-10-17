Norway Savings Bank Has $4.86 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 3.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,981,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,973,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42,165 shares during the period.

BOND opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.98. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $114.61.

