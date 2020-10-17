Norway Savings Bank Has $449,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

FLRN opened at $30.60 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

