Norway Savings Bank Increases Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 678,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 54,583 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

