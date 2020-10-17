Norway Savings Bank Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.