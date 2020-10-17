Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after buying an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,780,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.