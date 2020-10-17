Norway Savings Bank Purchases 3,075 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 192,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 109,676 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $2,668,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $2,347,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 64,258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $26.25 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

