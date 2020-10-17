Norway Savings Bank Purchases 70 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,316 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $283,036,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $83,814,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $242.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.13 and a 200-day moving average of $249.44. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

