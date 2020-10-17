Norway Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

