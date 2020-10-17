Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

