Norway Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,624,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 902.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.