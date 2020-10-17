Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,270 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $459,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.5% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 45,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

