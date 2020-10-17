Norway Savings Bank Sells 135 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,192 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

