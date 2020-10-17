Norway Savings Bank Sells 140 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $135.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

