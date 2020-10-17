Norway Savings Bank Sells 250 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

