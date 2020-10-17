Norway Savings Bank Sells 285 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

