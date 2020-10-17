Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Up 42.4% in September

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NTR opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 430.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 46.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

