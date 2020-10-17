Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells $12,214,000.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $12,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Okta stock opened at $243.95 on Friday. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,392,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after buying an additional 395,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,493,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

