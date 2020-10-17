Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU) Stock Price Down 1%

Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU)’s share price was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.37 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.13 ($0.59). Approximately 1,090,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,465,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.57 ($0.60).

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Old Mutual Limited (OMU.L) (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

