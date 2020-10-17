ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

