Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $2.57 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

