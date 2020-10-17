Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$0.80 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.13.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$2.47 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The company has a market cap of $330.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post -0.7447773 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

