Paychex, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Paychex has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

