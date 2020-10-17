Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.71.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC stock opened at $381.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $385.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.63, for a total value of $32,906,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock worth $137,884,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 408.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 83.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.