Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ Largest Position

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 7.1% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Paypal were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.63 and its 200 day moving average is $164.25. The company has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

