Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

Get Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) alerts:

LON MTO opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39. Mitie Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 29.05 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of $370.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider Peter Dickinson sold 182,623 shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £60,265.59 ($78,737.38). Also, insider Philippa Couttie bought 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £2,144.67 ($2,802.03).

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.