Pi Financial Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FVI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

TSE:FVI opened at C$9.38 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9,380.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.1424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total value of C$57,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,460,845.60. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert acquired 5,016 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,811.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$815,455.78. Insiders sold 151,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,242 over the last quarter.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

