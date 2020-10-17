Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $4,689,300.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $4,689,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, October 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $4,626,300.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,573,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $4,580,100.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,305,000.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $3,847,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,897,600.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 80,963 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,891,188.73.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $3,003,273.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $3,155,425.00.

NYSE:PINS opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pinterest by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,225 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Pinterest by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,978,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.