Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CFO Sells $12,888,750.34 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,586,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. Plug Power Inc has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

