President Energy’s (PPC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. President Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6.67 ($0.09).

PPC opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. President Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.60 ($0.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

