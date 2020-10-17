Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

PRVL stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $333.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

