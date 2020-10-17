Professional Planning Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Professional Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.9% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after buying an additional 375,039 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,011,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $158,723,000 after buying an additional 1,284,722 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

