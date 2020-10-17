Professional Planning Sells 2,269 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Professional Planning lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 7.4% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.61. The company has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

