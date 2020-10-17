PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PBSFY stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

About PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

