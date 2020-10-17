Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PUBGY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

PUBGY stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

