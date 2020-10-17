Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.