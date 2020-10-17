Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Sells $3,239,071.69 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QDEL opened at $255.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day moving average of $193.76. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

