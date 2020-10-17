Raymond James Analysts Give K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) a C$40.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian upped their price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark upped their price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.80.

TSE KBL opened at C$29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $316.48 million and a PE ratio of 62.70. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.73 and a 52 week high of C$46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.55.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 251.05%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

