Raymond James Boosts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $26.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.