Raymond James Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$3.00

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.13.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) stock opened at C$2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.34. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$3.93. The firm has a market cap of $423.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$73.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1361868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$306,730.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

