Raymond James Cuts Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.84.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.92.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.6043256 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$149,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,615 shares in the company, valued at C$1,360,724.85.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.