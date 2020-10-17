Raymond James Cuts Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$4.00

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.93.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$2.53 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $563.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$122.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.1331707 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,712.24. Insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $78,900 over the last three months.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

