Raymond James Raises Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$14.00

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.72.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$22.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

