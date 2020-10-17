Raymond James Raises Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$3.00

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POU. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$0.80 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.13.

Get Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) alerts:

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock opened at C$2.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.96. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $330.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post -0.7447773 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.