Raymond James Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$19.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$13.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.18. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$299.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.243221 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,520,985.81. Also, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,270.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

