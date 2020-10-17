Raymond James Trims Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Target Price to C$3.00

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.52.

KEL opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 5,000,000 shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$7,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,056,090 shares in the company, valued at C$25,072,452.30. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,266,000 shares of company stock worth $7,746,200.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

