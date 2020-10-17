Raymond James Trims MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Target Price to C$4.50

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.72.

MEG opened at C$2.45 on Wednesday. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.25. The firm has a market cap of $733.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.6610227 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

