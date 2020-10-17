Raymond James Trims Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Target Price to C$34.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.07.

TSE:PPL opened at C$29.07 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4014672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$254,162.21. Also, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $333,244 over the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

